Esquire boosts fulfilment to empower SME stores

Esquire has announced its evolution into a comprehensive fulfillment company, aiming to support and elevate small to medium-sized online stores.

Already well-known for supplying IT and digital products, consumer home goods, toys, DIY products, and stationery, Esquire will use the e-commerce landscape for businesses aiming to compete with larger, international web stores.

Mahomed Cassim, the CEO of Esquire, comments: “In the ever-evolving world of e-commerce, we recognised the need for a paradigm shift. Our decision to become a fulfillment company stems from our commitment to empower small businesses. We want them to focus on their strengths, leaving the logistics to us. Esquire is more than a supplier; we are a strategic partner in the success of online stores.”

Mariam Wadiwala, GM of Improweb, adds: “Our diverse product portfolio is a testament to our understanding of the dynamic needs of online retailers. From cutting-edge IT solutions to essential home products and sustainable energy alternatives, Esquire is here to simplify the supply chain for businesses of all sizes.

“Esquire’s fulfillment services are not just about meeting industry standards but exceeding them. By entrusting their logistics to Esquire, small to medium-sized online stores can ensure a seamless shopping experience for their customers, akin to the service offered by large international web stores,” Wadiwala adds.

Cassim says Esquire is committed to helping smaller enterprises be globally competitive. “Our fulfillment centres are strategically located to ensure that businesses can compete on a global scale while maintaining a local touch. We understand the challenges faced by online retailers, and we’re here to bridge the gap, making sure they can deliver products efficiently and compete with the biggest players in the industry.”