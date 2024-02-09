Front End Developer (2450)

Feb 9, 2024

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application.

  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.

  • Facilitate daily stand-ups.

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

  • User training.

Minimum Requirements:

  • 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language.

  • Angular.

  • OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes.

  • Jenkins.

  • JavaScript / Typescript.

  • Experience building responsive layouts with CSS and HTML.

  • AWS Cloud.

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • OpenShift
  • Docker
  • Jenkins
  • JavaScript

