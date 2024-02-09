Full Stack Developer

Feb 9, 2024

Are you a skilled Full Stack Java Developer Developer with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented Full stack Java Developer to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Strong Angular 6/7/8
  • JavaScript / Typescript
  • Java 8
  • J2EE
  • JDBC
  • Junit
  • JPQL
  • OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • Maven
  • Gradle
  • PostgreSQL
  • AWS Cloud

Qualifications:

  • Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.
  • Min 6 -8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

If you meet the above criteria, it that apply!

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • SQL
  • Java
  • Angular

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position