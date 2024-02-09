Full Stack Developer

Are you a skilled Full Stack Java Developer Developer with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented Full stack Java Developer to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Strong Angular 6/7/8

JavaScript / Typescript

Java 8

J2EE

JDBC

Junit

JPQL

OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes

Jenkins

Maven

Gradle

PostgreSQL

AWS Cloud

Qualifications:

Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.

Min 6 -8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

If you meet the above criteria, it that apply!

Desired Skills:

AWS

SQL

Java

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position