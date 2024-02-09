Join Our Team: Full Stack Developer Opportunity
Are you a skilled developer with a passion for cutting-edge technologies?
Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation and collaboration are key? If so, we want you to join our team as a Full Stack Developer!
At [Your Company Name], we’re leading the charge in delivering high-quality software solutions, and we need someone like you who has expertise in a wide range of technologies, including:
Technologies and Experience:
- 6+ years of experience
- Java EE / Java (Java 17)
- Spring Boot
- RESTful services
- AWS
- Angular
- Node.js
- SQL (Postgres)
- ATC (Atlassian) tools knowledge and experience (Confluence, JIRA, etc.)
- Experience working in an Agile team
- Operations Knowledge and Experience (monitoring control, IM, PM, CM, documentation, end-user support, ITSM, etc.)
- Basic knowledge of AWS DevOps and CI/CD
- Creating database queries
As a Full Stack Developer with us, you’ll have the opportunity to:
- Develop and maintain robust, scalable applications using the latest technologies.
- Design and implement RESTful services to support our platform’s functionality.
- Utilize AWS services to optimize performance, scalability, and reliability.
- Build modern user interfaces with Angular to deliver an exceptional user experience.
- Leverage Node.js for server-side development and real-time data processing.
- Work closely with SQL databases like Postgres to manage and query data effectively.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams using ATC tools like Confluence and JIRA to ensure seamless communication and alignment.
- Embrace Agile methodologies to drive continuous improvement and deliver value to our customers.
- Ensure operational excellence by monitoring, controlling, and supporting our systems and services.
