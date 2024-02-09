Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you a skilled Full Stack Java Developer Developer with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented Full stack Java Developer to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Strong Angular 6/7/8
- JavaScript / Typescript
- Java 8
- J2EE
- JDBC
- Junit
- JPQL
- OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- Maven
- Gradle
- PostgreSQL
- AWS Cloud
Qualifications:
- Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.
- Min 6 -8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
If you meet the above criteria, it that apply!
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- SQL
- Java
- Angular
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years