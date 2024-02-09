Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Feb 9, 2024

Join Our Team: Full Stack Developer Opportunity

Are you a skilled developer with a passion for cutting-edge technologies?

Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation and collaboration are key? If so, we want you to join our team as a Full Stack Developer!

At our company, we're leading the charge in delivering high-quality software solutions, and we need someone like you who has expertise in a wide range of technologies, including:

Technologies and Experience:

  • 6+ years of experience
  • Java EE / Java (Java 17)
  • Spring Boot
  • RESTful services
  • AWS
  • Angular
  • Node.js
  • SQL (Postgres)
  • ATC (Atlassian) tools knowledge and experience (Confluence, JIRA, etc.)
  • Experience working in an Agile team
  • Operations Knowledge and Experience (monitoring control, IM, PM, CM, documentation, end-user support, ITSM, etc.)
  • Basic knowledge of AWS DevOps and CI/CD
  • Creating database queries

As a Full Stack Developer with us, you’ll have the opportunity to:

  • Develop and maintain robust, scalable applications using the latest technologies.
  • Design and implement RESTful services to support our platform’s functionality.
  • Utilize AWS services to optimize performance, scalability, and reliability.
  • Build modern user interfaces with Angular to deliver an exceptional user experience.
  • Leverage Node.js for server-side development and real-time data processing.
  • Work closely with SQL databases like Postgres to manage and query data effectively.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams using ATC tools like Confluence and JIRA to ensure seamless communication and alignment.
  • Embrace Agile methodologies to drive continuous improvement and deliver value to our customers.
  • Ensure operational excellence by monitoring, controlling, and supporting our systems and services.

