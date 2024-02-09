Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Join Our Team: Full Stack Developer Opportunity

Are you a skilled developer with a passion for cutting-edge technologies?

Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation and collaboration are key? If so, we want you to join our team as a Full Stack Developer!

At [Your Company Name], we’re leading the charge in delivering high-quality software solutions, and we need someone like you who has expertise in a wide range of technologies, including:

Technologies and Experience:

6+ years of experience

Java EE / Java (Java 17)

Spring Boot

RESTful services

AWS

Angular

Node.js

SQL (Postgres)

ATC (Atlassian) tools knowledge and experience (Confluence, JIRA, etc.)

Experience working in an Agile team

Operations Knowledge and Experience (monitoring control, IM, PM, CM, documentation, end-user support, ITSM, etc.)

Basic knowledge of AWS DevOps and CI/CD

Creating database queries

As a Full Stack Developer with us, you’ll have the opportunity to:

Develop and maintain robust, scalable applications using the latest technologies.

Design and implement RESTful services to support our platform’s functionality.

Utilize AWS services to optimize performance, scalability, and reliability.

Build modern user interfaces with Angular to deliver an exceptional user experience.

Leverage Node.js for server-side development and real-time data processing.

Work closely with SQL databases like Postgres to manage and query data effectively.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams using ATC tools like Confluence and JIRA to ensure seamless communication and alignment.

Embrace Agile methodologies to drive continuous improvement and deliver value to our customers.

Ensure operational excellence by monitoring, controlling, and supporting our systems and services.

Hurry Now and Smash That Apply Button!!!

Desired Skills:

Java EE

Angular

Full Stack Development

AWS

Learn more/Apply for this position