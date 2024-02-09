Google changes Bard to Gemini, adds features

Google has changed the name of its Bard artificial intelligence (AI) engine to Gemini, adding new features and functionality.

Gemini is already available for users to chat to in the Pro 1.0 model, available in over 40 languages and more than 230 countries and territories. Now, Gemini Advanced

will give users in more than 150 countries and territories access to Google’s Ultra 1.0 AI model, which is better at highly complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions and collaborating on creative projects.

Gemini Advanced is currently available in English, but will be expanded to more languages over time.

Gemini Advanced is available as part of a new Google One AI Premium Plan for R429,99/month, starting with a two-month trial at no cost, and including the features of the existing Google One Premium plan. AI Premium subscribers will soon also be able to use Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets and more.

A Gemini app on Android and in the Google app on iOS is available now in English in the US only, but will be available to South African user in English next week.

With Gemini on the phone, users can type, talk or add an image for all kinds of help while on the go.

A recent Google survey reveals that Google searches related to AI increased 370% in the last year in South Africa – and 650% over the last five years. In addition, South African respondents reported that they were already seeing AI have an impact on the way they access information, learn and work.

Google states that Gemini Advanced complies with the company’s AI Principles and has been subjected to trust and safety checks.