IT Assistance

IT Systems Administrator – Stellenbosch

Seeking IT systems Adminsitrator who will assist with maintaining all system infrastructure and user assistance within the business.

Responsibilities:

Install, configure and provide technical support for both hardware and software

Manage the configuration and operation of client-based computer operating systems

Monitor the system daily and respond immediately to security or usability concerns

-Create and verify back ups of Servers (Acronis Cyber Cloud)

-Create and verify back ups of Servers (Acronis Cyber Cloud) Ugrade systems and processes as required for enhanced functionality and security issue resolution

-Administrate infrastructure, including firewalls (Fortigate), malware protections software (ESET Remote Administrator), virtual servers (VMware), domain Contorller (Microsoft Active directory 2019), Point of sale (Easy Pos), Accounting software server (Sage Evolution), Biometrics access control system, internet Fibre metro ethernet lines, back up internet WIFI links and other processes

-Administrate infrastructure, including firewalls (Fortigate), malware protections software (ESET Remote Administrator), virtual servers (VMware), domain Contorller (Microsoft Active directory 2019), Point of sale (Easy Pos), Accounting software server (Sage Evolution), Biometrics access control system, internet Fibre metro ethernet lines, back up internet WIFI links and other processes Set up accounts and workstations for new staff members

Troubleshoot isssues and outages

Managing all WIFI connections making sure uptime is at 100% for both clients and users (Unfi Cotroller

Manage and maintain the phone stytem (3CX PABX)

Administer and maintain the Office 365 accounts for all staf email accounts hosted with Microsoft

Keep up todate record of all computer assests in the registry

Provide Technical support and management with regards to setting up DSTV, home automation, mustic systems, 2-way radio system and other multimedia setups as required

Requirements

Grade 12 and relevant diploma/certificate in Information Technology

Microsoft Certifications

Prerablly 3 years experience in systems administration

Familiar with networks (LAN, Wan) and patch managment

General knowledge of VPNs

Knowledge of Office 265 Cloud services (hosted mails), Forti AP’s and other WIFI AP’s HP Aruba Switches and VLAN, Windows 10/11 and Server 2019/2022, Active Directory Administration (users, groups, group policy, DNS,DHCP, organizational unitsI) fibre connections and different topologies

Preferably knowledge of DSTV systems for the hospitality industries

Excellent problem-solving skills with regards to any IT technology and multimedia

Ability to work indepedently and under pressure

Ability to handle and prioritize multisple tasks and meet all deadlines

Excellent high level of attention to detail and accuracy

Good interpersonal skills and communications skills – abilty to liaise at all levels

Desired Skills:

I

In

Managing all WIFI

K

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Large wine estate catering to international tourests

Learn more/Apply for this position