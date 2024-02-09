IT Project Manager

Key Responsibilities:

– Manages project planning and delivery

– Manage project risks and issues

– Ensure effective budget control

– Manage and support project team

– Effective management of quality and processes

– Effective reporting and stakeholder management

– Performs other related duties as assigned

Qualifications Required:

– Senior Certificate (essential)

– Project Management Certification (essential)

– PMBOK or Prince 2 Certification (essential)

– Relevant IT qualification – added advantage

– 5 years’ experience in managing technology projects (ICT – Cabling, VOIP, UC, CCTV, Server Rollout, Security Projects)

Desired Skills:

PRINCE2

PMBOK

Project Management Agile

Microsoft Office

Commucation

Risk Management

Organised

organized and detail focused

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

A truly South African Company constantly transforming to provide ICT System Integration and Services, creating value for our customers and partners within Africa. Bringing to fruition their Digital outcomes and aspirations through Innovation and Collaboration, by designing, developing and deploying customer centric solutions, in-conjunction with world leading technologies and maintenance services.

Our 52% Black ownership and our proudly level 2 BBBEE contributor status may reflect our current position today, but our commitment to empowerment is nothing new and was inherent in our guiding principles since our inception.

Learn more/Apply for this position