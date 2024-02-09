IT Solutions Analyst/BA/Systems Analyst (SCADA) Limpopo (contract) TB

- Develop user stories, use cases and business requirements in collaboration with end-users.
- Compile functional design specifications to ensure they are technically viable.
- Ensure architectural guidelines are met during functional solution design process.
- Manage costs by ensuring total cost of ownership and economy of scale when investigating solutions.
- Perform quality assurance during project execution to implement new software solutions.
- Assist in documenting and planning of the core strategy relating to the core value chain.
- Ensure solutions are feasible and have tangible benefits.
- Provide first line application support (SCADA) to area of responsibility.
- Ensure smooth integration of all application service provisioning so that there is no avoidance of service delivery responsibility by any service provider to the BU.
- Analyze and refine functional and non-functional requirements for delivering the necessary technology service to business.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications:
- Matric plus;
- National Diploma/Relevant ICT degree or Technical Engineering Diploma (BSc Computer systems, BSC Computer Science, B.Com Informatics, etc.) (Essential/Minimum)
Skills & experience required:
- Knowledge of information and business processes 3 – 5 years.
- Project execution/management exposure 2 years.
- Information Systems and SCADA type application support 3 – 5 years.
- Network Infrastructure exposure 2 years (advantage).
Desired Skills:
- SCADA
- SCADA Solutions Analyst
- SCADA BA/Systems Analyst