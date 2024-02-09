IT Solutions Analyst/BA/Systems Analyst (SCADA) Limpopo (contract) TB – Limpopo Lephalale

Feb 9, 2024

  • Develop user stories, use cases and business requirements in collaboration with end-users.

  • Compile functional design specifications to ensure they are technically viable.

  • Ensure architectural guidelines are met during functional solution design process.

  • Manage costs by ensuring total cost of ownership and economy of scale when investigating solutions.

  • Perform quality assurance during project execution to implement new software solutions.

  • Assist in documenting and planning of the core strategy relating to the core value chain.

  • Ensure solutions are feasible and have tangible benefits.

  • Provide first line application support (SCADA) to area of responsibility.

  • Ensure smooth integration of all application service provisioning so that there is no avoidance of service delivery responsibility by any service provider to the BU.

  • Analyze and refine functional and non-functional requirements for delivering the necessary technology service to business.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications:

  • Matric plus;

  • National Diploma/Relevant ICT degree or Technical Engineering Diploma (BSc Computer systems, BSC Computer Science, B.Com Informatics, etc.) (Essential/Minimum)

Skills & experience required:

  • Knowledge of information and business processes 3 – 5 years.

  • Project execution/management exposure 2 years.

  • Information Systems and SCADA type application support 3 – 5 years.

  • Network Infrastructure exposure 2 years (advantage).

Desired Skills:

  • SCADA
  • SCADA Solutions Analyst
  • SCADA BA/Systems Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position