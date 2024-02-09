Java Applications Solutions Architect LW – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Minimum of 8 years working experience in development (Backend & Frontend experience and knowledge and custom digital solution development).
- Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily.
- Minimum of 3 years working experience as a Technical Solutions Architect.
- Experience with software design patterns and object-oriented design.
- Solution design involving all stakeholders (Business / Business Analysts / Developers / UI / UX).
- Scalable design solutions, catering to requirements for various international markets (80% standard and 20% customisable), with functionality encapsulated in APIs that can be integrated with legacy/other systems, and frontends that are expandable.
- Participate in stand-ups meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements together with Business analysts.
- Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.
- Ensure that all processes are investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposals/system solutions to the Internal Team and Product Owner / Business team.
- Detailed technical documentation is relevant to all stakeholders.
- Assist with generating a breakdown of user stories to estimate technical delivery and manage those deliverables with the technical team.
- Assist developers in developing systems/solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Code review of developer outputs.
- Assist with identifying and mitigating risks on the project.
- System testing / parallel runs and assist QA in testing systems/solutions.
- Troubleshoot technical issues, and provide guidance and direction to technical team when required.
- Analyse, troubleshoot, and fix Defects in all environments.
- Deployment & release activities.
- Production support & hyper-care after production deployments.
- System audits/quality assurance
Minimum Requirements:
Education:
- Degree in IT or relevant experience
- 8+ years’ Experience
- Agile working experience (Mandatory)
Techstack:
- Ability to read, interpret, and follow Java code.
- Experience with the following technologies:
- AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud, deployment on AWS, development on AWS)
- Microservice Development
- Java 7 & 8+
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- Python
- Nde.JS
- AngularJS
- Angular 5+
- HTML 5
- CSS (SCSS)
- AJAX & REST
- At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)
- At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)
- Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.)
- Bootstrap
- REST services, RESTful APIs
- SOAP services
- Java Logging frameworks
- Java Persistence Framework
- Functional Java
- JSON and XML with Schema
- HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL
- HTTP Session management and persistence
- SQL with DB2, Postgres
- HTML
- CSS
- Continuous integration
- IntelliJ
- Swagger / Postman / SoapUI
- Git with Bitbucket, Cde versioning (Git/SVN)
- Jenkins with Build Pipelines
- Cde quality with Sonar.
- Nexus
- Jasmin & Carmen with unit and integration tests
- Integration with 3rd party systems
- Performing production and integration deployments
- Troubleshooting deployments
- Debugging remote services
Advantageous:
- Environment management (highly advantageous)
- Spring Bot (highly advantageous)
- Docker (highly advantageous)
- Kubernetes (advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- java
- Solutions Arhictecture
- Design
- Microservices