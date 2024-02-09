Java Applications Solutions Architect LW

Feb 9, 2024

  • Minimum of 8 years working experience in development (Backend & Frontend experience and knowledge and custom digital solution development).

  • Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily.

  • Minimum of 3 years working experience as a Technical Solutions Architect.

  • Experience with software design patterns and object-oriented design.

  • Solution design involving all stakeholders (Business / Business Analysts / Developers / UI / UX).

  • Scalable design solutions, catering to requirements for various international markets (80% standard and 20% customisable), with functionality encapsulated in APIs that can be integrated with legacy/other systems, and frontends that are expandable.

  • Participate in stand-ups meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements together with Business analysts.

  • Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.

  • Ensure that all processes are investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

  • Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.

  • Review and present proposals/system solutions to the Internal Team and Product Owner / Business team.

  • Detailed technical documentation is relevant to all stakeholders.

  • Assist with generating a breakdown of user stories to estimate technical delivery and manage those deliverables with the technical team.

  • Assist developers in developing systems/solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

  • Code review of developer outputs.

  • Assist with identifying and mitigating risks on the project.

  • System testing / parallel runs and assist QA in testing systems/solutions.

  • Troubleshoot technical issues, and provide guidance and direction to technical team when required.

  • Analyse, troubleshoot, and fix Defects in all environments.

  • Deployment & release activities.

  • Production support & hyper-care after production deployments.

  • System audits/quality assurance

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

  • Degree in IT or relevant experience

  • 8+ years’ Experience

  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Techstack:

  • Ability to read, interpret, and follow Java code.

  • Experience with the following technologies:

  • AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud, deployment on AWS, development on AWS)

  • Microservice Development

  • Java 7 & 8+

  • JavaScript

  • Typescript

  • Python

  • Nde.JS

  • AngularJS

  • Angular 5+

  • HTML 5

  • CSS (SCSS)

  • AJAX & REST

  • At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)

  • At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)

  • Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.)

  • Bootstrap

  • REST services, RESTful APIs

  • SOAP services

  • Java Logging frameworks

  • Java Persistence Framework

  • Functional Java

  • JSON and XML with Schema

  • HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL

  • HTTP Session management and persistence

  • SQL with DB2, Postgres

  • HTML

  • CSS

  • Continuous integration

  • IntelliJ

  • Swagger / Postman / SoapUI

  • Git with Bitbucket, Cde versioning (Git/SVN)

  • Jenkins with Build Pipelines

  • Cde quality with Sonar.

  • Nexus

  • Jasmin & Carmen with unit and integration tests

  • Integration with 3rd party systems

  • Performing production and integration deployments

  • Troubleshooting deployments

  • Debugging remote services

Advantageous:

  • Environment management (highly advantageous)

  • Spring Bot (highly advantageous)

  • Docker (highly advantageous)

  • Kubernetes (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • Solutions Arhictecture
  • Design
  • Microservices

