JavaScript Full Stack Developer and Integration Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

We are seeking a talented JavaScript Full Stack Developer and Integration Specialist to play a key role in developing and integrating software solutions for automotive applications. As a Full Stack Developer, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and integrating front-end and back-end components of our automotive software systems, ensuring seamless communication and functionality across the stack.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
- AWS ECS, Lambda experience
- TypeScript / JavaScript
- Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
- React, Typescript and backend development
- Mongo
