JavaScript Full Stack Developer and Integration Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Feb 9, 2024

We are seeking a talented JavaScript Full Stack Developer and Integration Specialist to play a key role in developing and integrating software solutions for automotive applications. As a Full Stack Developer, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and integrating front-end and back-end components of our automotive software systems, ensuring seamless communication and functionality across the stack.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS

  • AWS ECS, Lambda experience
  • TypeScript / JavaScript
  • Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
  • React, Typescript and backend development
  • Mongo

