JavaScript Full Stack Developer and Integration Specialist

We are seeking a talented JavaScript Full Stack Developer and Integration Specialist to play a key role in developing and integrating software solutions for automotive applications. As a Full Stack Developer, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and integrating front-end and back-end components of our automotive software systems, ensuring seamless communication and functionality across the stack.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS

AWS ECS, Lambda experience

TypeScript / JavaScript

Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)

React, Typescript and backend development

Mongo

