Junior Automation Software Tester (On-site) Centurion (TB) – Gauteng Centurion

Compilation of test cases, document test results, perform execution testing and defect reporting.

Compile Automation Testing – this includes designing, developing, and executing automated test cases from requirements (Automation Product to be specified by Company).

Develop and execute test plans to verify firmware upgrades meet operational requirements and technical specifications.

Ensure the execution of test cases is correct and document the process if new functionality has been added.

Test cases should always be updated when existing processes have been updated.

Execute Firmware Tests across various platforms and Product suite offerings.

Documenting defects in TFS, and Jira, and re-testing previously failed test cases to verify fixes promptly.

Testers are responsible for completion reports at end of every project as well as documented test results.

Interact with Developers to understand issues and replicate conditions causing the issues – verify post-development bug fixes.

Providing a status update to Test Manager on tasks.

Scope efforts and update TFS systems accordingly.

Escalate risk items to the Test Manager.

The responsibility lies with the tester to ensure the hardware assigned to him/her is always in working condition.

They also need to ensure that they test with the latest firmware releases available. Their test environment should be set up before they commence a project.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications required:

Matric plus ISTQB Foundation Certificate (compulsory).

Basic SQL Administration.

Skills and experience required (1 to 2 years’ work experience in the following):

Software testing – Web/Mobile Testing – API Testing.

DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines.

Min 1 object-oriented and 1 scripting language-Power Shell, Bash, Python.

Selenium Automation designing, developing and executing automated test cases from

Requirement.

Knowledge and experience in micro services or service-oriented architectures SOA and REST.

Good understanding of a programming language (JavaScript and C#).

Desired Skills:

Automation Tester

Selenium

Scripting language

