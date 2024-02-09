Junior Automation Software Tester (On-site) Centurion (TB) – Gauteng Centurion

Feb 9, 2024

  • Compilation of test cases, document test results, perform execution testing and defect reporting.

  • Compile Automation Testing – this includes designing, developing, and executing automated test cases from requirements (Automation Product to be specified by Company).

  • Develop and execute test plans to verify firmware upgrades meet operational requirements and technical specifications.

  • Ensure the execution of test cases is correct and document the process if new functionality has been added.

  • Test cases should always be updated when existing processes have been updated.

  • Execute Firmware Tests across various platforms and Product suite offerings.

  • Documenting defects in TFS, and Jira, and re-testing previously failed test cases to verify fixes promptly.

  • Testers are responsible for completion reports at end of every project as well as documented test results.

  • Interact with Developers to understand issues and replicate conditions causing the issues – verify post-development bug fixes.

  • Providing a status update to Test Manager on tasks.

  • Scope efforts and update TFS systems accordingly.

  • Escalate risk items to the Test Manager.

  • The responsibility lies with the tester to ensure the hardware assigned to him/her is always in working condition.

  • They also need to ensure that they test with the latest firmware releases available. Their test environment should be set up before they commence a project.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications required:

  • Matric plus ISTQB Foundation Certificate (compulsory).

  • Basic SQL Administration.

Skills and experience required (1 to 2 years’ work experience in the following):

  • Software testing – Web/Mobile Testing – API Testing.

  • DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines.

  • Min 1 object-oriented and 1 scripting language-Power Shell, Bash, Python.

  • Selenium Automation designing, developing and executing automated test cases from

  • Requirement.

  • Knowledge and experience in micro services or service-oriented architectures SOA and REST.

  • Good understanding of a programming language (JavaScript and C#).

Desired Skills:

  • Automation Tester
  • Selenium
  • Scripting language

Learn more/Apply for this position