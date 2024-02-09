Junior Automation Software Tester (On-site) Centurion (TB) – Gauteng Centurion

- Compilation of test cases, document test results, perform execution testing and defect reporting.
- Compile Automation Testing – this includes designing, developing, and executing automated test cases from requirements (Automation Product to be specified by Company).
- Develop and execute test plans to verify firmware upgrades meet operational requirements and technical specifications.
- Ensure the execution of test cases is correct and document the process if new functionality has been added.
- Test cases should always be updated when existing processes have been updated.
- Execute Firmware Tests across various platforms and Product suite offerings.
- Documenting defects in TFS, and Jira, and re-testing previously failed test cases to verify fixes promptly.
- Testers are responsible for completion reports at end of every project as well as documented test results.
- Interact with Developers to understand issues and replicate conditions causing the issues – verify post-development bug fixes.
- Providing a status update to Test Manager on tasks.
- Scope efforts and update TFS systems accordingly.
- Escalate risk items to the Test Manager.
- The responsibility lies with the tester to ensure the hardware assigned to him/her is always in working condition.
- They also need to ensure that they test with the latest firmware releases available. Their test environment should be set up before they commence a project.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications required:
- Matric plus ISTQB Foundation Certificate (compulsory).
- Basic SQL Administration.
Skills and experience required (1 to 2 years’ work experience in the following):
- Software testing – Web/Mobile Testing – API Testing.
- DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines.
- Min 1 object-oriented and 1 scripting language-Power Shell, Bash, Python.
- Selenium Automation designing, developing and executing automated test cases from
- Requirement.
- Knowledge and experience in micro services or service-oriented architectures SOA and REST.
- Good understanding of a programming language (JavaScript and C#).
Desired Skills:
- Automation Tester
- Selenium
- Scripting language