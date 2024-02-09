Offshore Project Manager at C-Pact Enterprise

Feb 9, 2024

Responsibilities:

  • Together with the Management team, you are responsible for choosing the most economical, safe and successful method to carry out the project.
  • Establish the scope of work, schedule and budget expectations.
  • Manage schedule, budget, and contractual performance on projects.
  • Provide status and progress reports to clients and Management as required. Obtain client approval for scopes, schedule and budget variances.
  • Supervise the Project from a Safety perspective ensuring Near Misses and OFI’s are reported on a weekly basis and liaise with on- & offshore operations to ensure continuity of work and to report on progress.
  • Ensuring projects are cost-effective.
  • Coordination and planning of the human and material resources needed.
  • Estimate costs and set quality standards.
  • Monitor the project’s processes and adjust as needed.
  • Responsible for coordinating the selection and maintenance of equipment for projects.
  • Monitor standards and implement quality control programs where required.
  • Liaison among different departments, suppliers, and managers.
  • Manage project design and engineering requirements where required.
  • Manage resources and subcontractors to perform the project scope of work.
  • Review and approve timesheets/invoices of subcontractors.
  • Review and approve invoices to clients.
  • Recognize, maintain, and develop new business opportunities.

Requirements:

  • High school diploma or matriculation
  • Project Management Foundations/Advanced Certificate
  • IRATA L3 Certification (in date)
  • 4-5 years’ experience in Project Management Role (offshore)
  • Previous experience at managing teams/personnel
  • Reside in Cape Town
  • Clear criminal record

Desired Skills:

  • Rope Access
  • Offshore
  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position