Project Manager (1 year contract) – Remote Remote

Role:

As an Agile Project Manager, you will be responsible for the smooth running of Agile projects. You will

also be working on Agile processes such as Scrum and Kanban which involve creating project plans,

testing work in progress and delivery of products or services to meet customer needs within a set

time frame.

You should have experience with software development methodologies including Scrum and

XP (Agile), understanding different ways to manage projects using tools such as Jira and Confluence,

ideally having worked in an Agile environment before.

Responsibilities:

Must have project managed an SAP implementation, preference will be given to candidates who have implemented SAP ECC or SAP FI modules.

Leads and directs concurrent standard or complex projects and in the case of programme management, ensure the management of multiple related projects directed towards a common objective.

Engages with stakeholders to deliver projects from original concept through final implementation.

Ensures client satisfaction and manage escalations, acting as a single point of contact to the client.

Ensures that the project/programme delivers an as-sold solution, remains within the baselined budget, and is delivered on time whilst maintaining quality criteria and client satisfaction.

Manages the delivery of the project/programme, including rigorous scope control and change management.

Ensures client satisfaction and manage escalations, acting as a single point of contact to the client.

Documentation and management of risks and issues.

Ensures clear and concise communications to all stakeholders.

Provides pre-sales support by working with sales teams to scope and cost a project or programme solution which includes the completion of a proposal. This may include client presentations of our clients delivery approach as part of a tender process.

Identifies opportunities and influences the sale by conducting a business conversation with the client positioning our client consulting and technical services offerings.

Coordinates activities of the project teams through task delegation, resource assignment and programme management.

Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:

Strong project management skills, including the ability to plan, organize, and execute projects from initiation to completion.

Agile Concepts

Agile Development

Agile Estimation and Prioritisation

Agile Planning

Agile practice (Expert)

Finance

Finance principles

Knowledge of SAP

Principles of project management

Project Management

project management principles and methodologies

SAFE Framework

SAP Architecture

SAP HCM and /or other ERP System including scoping, blue printing, testing.

SAP System

Scrum ceremonies

Skills Summary:

Business Acumen

Cost Management

IT Infrastructure Management

Project Management

Quality Assurance (QA)

Resource Management

Software Systems

Systems Integration

Writing Technical Documents.

Desired Skills:

project

manager

agile

