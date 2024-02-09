Project Manager IT at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Project Manager (Investments) to join them on an independent contract basis
The Project Manager will be accountable for the end-to-end management and delivery of key of project deliverables to contracted time, quality, and budget requirements, as part of the overall programme.
Required
Project Management Qualification
Investment industry experience
Experience in the financial services industry is required , with experience in Investments
Experience in IT Projects
+ 5 years’ experience with managing IT projects.
Must have experience in managing large projects
Experience of project delivery at multiple organisations and/or with multiple methods will be a strong recommendation.
Procurement & Vendor Management
Leadership – the ability to motivate and lead skilled and experienced project managers & team members
Strong analytical & numerical ability
Problem solving skills
Conceptual thinker
Negotiation & Influencing skills at an executive level
Good communication / interpersonal skills
Action / results orientation
Quality orientation
Knowledge seeking / learning orientation
Desired Skills:
- investment
- Project Management Agile
- PMO
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric