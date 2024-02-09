Project Manager IT at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Project Manager (Investments) to join them on an independent contract basis

The Project Manager will be accountable for the end-to-end management and delivery of key of project deliverables to contracted time, quality, and budget requirements, as part of the overall programme.

Required

Project Management Qualification

Investment industry experience

Experience in the financial services industry is required , with experience in Investments

Experience in IT Projects

+ 5 years’ experience with managing IT projects.

Must have experience in managing large projects

Experience of project delivery at multiple organisations and/or with multiple methods will be a strong recommendation.

Procurement & Vendor Management

Leadership – the ability to motivate and lead skilled and experienced project managers & team members

Strong analytical & numerical ability

Problem solving skills

Conceptual thinker

Negotiation & Influencing skills at an executive level

Good communication / interpersonal skills

Action / results orientation

Quality orientation

Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

Desired Skills:

investment

Project Management Agile

PMO

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

