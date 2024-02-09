Project Manager – Seychelles – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A prominent supplier of software solutions tailored for the hospitality sector, particularly focusing on hotel management systems, is actively looking for an enthusiastic and driven Junior Project Manager to become part of their team. This position presents an exclusive chance to reside and work in the Seychelles while assisting hotel clients with software setups and delivering continuous technical support. The Junior Project Manager will play a pivotal role in guaranteeing efficient operations, resolving challenges, and nurturing robust client connections.

DUTIES:

Support hotel clients in Seychelles with software implementations and technical issues.

Provide training and guidance to hotel staff on the use of their software.

Troubleshoot and resolve software-related problems promptly and efficiently.

Communicate effectively with clients to understand their needs and address any concerns.

Collaborate with internal teams to ensure successful project delivery.

Maintain accurate records of project progress and client interactions.

REQUIREMENTS:

IT background with familiarity with the Ruckus system.

Willingness to live in Seychelles for six-month periods, with periodic travel to South Africa.

Flexibility to adapt to different environments and work schedules.

Preference given to candidates without family commitments or obligations back home.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work independently and prioritize tasks effectively.

Mature, responsible, and excellent communication skills.

PERKS

Free accommodation

2 flights home to South Africa Per Year

Food allowance

Car

Fuel

Cell phone Contract

