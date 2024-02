RPA Developer at STS

I have an RPA Developer role focused on C#, looking for someone with

At least 3 years+ in software development experienceincl.

transforming business processes into automated solutions using workflow, SOA

Integration frameworks & techniques, Web frameworks e.g. Angular will be beneficial

C# 6/7 ; SQL

UIPath / Blue Pris

Desired Skills:

rpa

C# 6/7

SQL

Blue Prism

UIPath

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position