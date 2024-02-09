SAP FICO Consultant (Chief Expert) 0040 – Gauteng Pretoria

Feb 9, 2024

SAP FICO Consultant (Senior)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP FICO (SAP S/4 HANA)
  • SAP FIORI
  • SAP MDG – Master Data Governance

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP ABAP, Modelling & UI5 Knowledge
  • Flexibility to work some weekends / shifts or longer hours if required.
  • Experienced in Agile Methodology
  • Experienced in using Agile Tools such as Confluence and JIRA
  • Experienced in using Test Tools such as HP ALM and JIRA (X-Ray)

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP Certification
  • Bachelor’s degree in IT or Accounting
  • 10 years+ experience

