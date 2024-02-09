SAP FICO Consultant (Chief Expert) 0040

SAP FICO Consultant (Senior)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP FICO (SAP S/4 HANA)
- SAP FIORI
- SAP MDG – Master Data Governance
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP ABAP, Modelling & UI5 Knowledge
- Flexibility to work some weekends / shifts or longer hours if required.
- Experienced in Agile Methodology
- Experienced in using Agile Tools such as Confluence and JIRA
- Experienced in using Test Tools such as HP ALM and JIRA (X-Ray)
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP Certification
- Bachelor’s degree in IT or Accounting
- 10 years+ experience
Desired Skills:
- SAP FICO
- SAP S/4 HANA
- SAP FIORI