Senior C#.NET Developer

A fantastic hybrid contract opportunity awaits with our clients who are Titans in the Motor Industry for a Senior C# Developer! Get to work with diverse teams on the latest technologies with an international trip!

Requirements:

Minimum 5 years’ experience in Transact SQL (MS SQL server)

10 years’ experience in developing in C#.Net.

3+ years’ experience in .NET Core and REST APIs

3-5 years Angular development

Proven track record of web-and desk top based business application development

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.

Experience in automated testing.

Advantageous Skills:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Solid understanding of security principles during the development lifecycle

Source code review

Knowledge on Azure DevOps Configuration Pipeline deployments setup

JIRA and Confluence experience

Web and digital project experience

Agile working experience

Financial services background

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

