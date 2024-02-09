Senior C#.NET Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 9, 2024

A fantastic hybrid contract opportunity awaits with our clients who are Titans in the Motor Industry for a Senior C# Developer! Get to work with diverse teams on the latest technologies with an international trip!

Requirements:

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in Transact SQL (MS SQL server)
  • 10 years’ experience in developing in C#.Net.
  • 3+ years’ experience in .NET Core and REST APIs
  • 3-5 years Angular development
  • Proven track record of web-and desk top based business application development
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.
  • Experience in automated testing.

Advantageous Skills:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Solid understanding of security principles during the development lifecycle
  • Source code review
  • Knowledge on Azure DevOps Configuration Pipeline deployments setup
  • JIRA and Confluence experience
  • Web and digital project experience
  • Agile working experience
  • Financial services background

Interested? Hit Apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position