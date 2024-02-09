Senior C#.NET Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A fantastic hybrid contract opportunity awaits with our clients who are Titans in the Motor Industry for a Senior C# Developer! Get to work with diverse teams on the latest technologies with an international trip!
Requirements:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in Transact SQL (MS SQL server)
- 10 years’ experience in developing in C#.Net.
- 3+ years’ experience in .NET Core and REST APIs
- 3-5 years Angular development
- Proven track record of web-and desk top based business application development
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.
- Experience in automated testing.
Advantageous Skills:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Solid understanding of security principles during the development lifecycle
- Source code review
- Knowledge on Azure DevOps Configuration Pipeline deployments setup
- JIRA and Confluence experience
- Web and digital project experience
- Agile working experience
- Financial services background
