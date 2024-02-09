Senior Data Scientist (Remote)

If you are enthusiastic about leading a dynamic team within the realm of data and technology, and if you thrive in a collaborative environment that prioritizes innovation and excellence, then this opportunity might be exactly what you’ve been searching for! As the Senior Data Scientist, you will have a pivotal role in shaping the company’s data ecosystem, optimizing productivity, and driving excellence in product design, development, and deployment. Reporting directly to the CTO and working closely with cross-functional teams, you will lead a team of data experts, ensuring they align with the company’s ambitious culture and work ethic. A Master’s degree with a focus on data science or equivalent practical experience is required, while possessing multiple additional data-focused qualifications would be highly desirable. Technical proficiency in Python, R or Julia, cloud computing, web application frameworks, GIS, databases, machine learning, and BI tools is essential for this role.

Develop and execute a comprehensive data strategy aligned with business objectives.

Lead the Data Team in designing, re-designing, and developing products, methods, and tools.

Customise and deploy products, methods, and tools in various use-case environments.

Contribute to operational excellence, making strategic decisions to maximise ROI.

Lead the Data Team according to the company’s aspirational culture, leadership brand, and work ethos.

Grow professionally and develop personal competence in a rapidly scaling organisation.

Master’s degree with credits in data science or equivalent practical experience.

Multiple additional data-focused qualifications are highly desirable.

Technical skills in Python, R or Julia, cloud computing, web application frameworks, GIS, databases, machine learning, and BI tools.

In-depth knowledge of product development processes, leadership frameworks, and financial management.

Competencies in problem-solving, decision-making, organisational skills, and the ability to lead remote teams.

Experience in a technical development environment, product development, and deploying technical products.

Knowledge of and experience working with Notion, Slack, Microsoft, Google Suite, Toggl etc. would be an advantage.

Personal values aligned with the company’s aspirational culture.

High ethical standards, integrity, and a strong desire for continuous learning and growth.

Commitment to ongoing performance improvement and coaching programmes.

Competencies in problem-solving, decision-making and organisational skills.

