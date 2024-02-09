Senior DevOps Engineer

Our client is looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer to join their team! Your responsibilities will span across various domains, including migration and consolidation, Agile work management, quality assurance, security, and tool integration.

Key Requirements

Minimum 5 years or more of work experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role

Good knowledge of C#

Working knowledge of databases and SQL

Microsoft Azure / DevOps relevant certifications

Solid experience in Microsoft Azure cloud services and Azure Kubernetes Service infrastructure

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

DevOps

C#

SQL

Azure

Learn more/Apply for this position