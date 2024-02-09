Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s client is currently seeking a Senior Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic team. As a Senior Full Stack Developer, you will have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects and collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software solutions. We are looking for someone who is passionate about technology, has strong problem-solving skills, and is committed to continuous learning and improvement.
Responsibilities
- Design and develop scalable and robust software applications
- Collaborate with subject matter experts, business analysts, UX designers, test engineers, and
- software engineering leads
- Implement front-end and back-end functionalities using modern technologies and frameworks
- Write clean, well-documented, and efficient code
- Passionate about UI development and UX, and able to articulate ideas effectively
- Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback
- Participate in agile development processes and contribute to the continuous improvement of development practices
- Mentor and provide guidance to junior developers
Requirements
- A degree or diploma in Computer Science, Software Development, Information Technology, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent industry experience.
- Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
- Strong proficiency in front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Experience with back-end development using languages such as C#, ASP.NET, and .NET
- Single-Page Application (SPA) development using React, Angular, or Vue
- Database experience with MSSQL, Postgre SQL, or MySQL
- Experience with version control systems such as Git
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
- Ability to work well in a team environment
- Good communication and collaboration abilities
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
Benefits
- Salary negotiable
- Excellent career progression opportunities
- Work-life balance with fully remote work options
- A motivated and well-organized development team following agile and scrum methodologies
- Opportunities for skill development and professional growth
- Exposure to new and exciting technologies
- Multicultural and international working environment
- Pension plan
- Medical aid coverage
