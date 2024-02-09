Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s client is currently seeking a Senior Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic team. As a Senior Full Stack Developer, you will have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects and collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software solutions. We are looking for someone who is passionate about technology, has strong problem-solving skills, and is committed to continuous learning and improvement.

Responsibilities

Design and develop scalable and robust software applications

Collaborate with subject matter experts, business analysts, UX designers, test engineers, and

software engineering leads

Implement front-end and back-end functionalities using modern technologies and frameworks

Write clean, well-documented, and efficient code

Passionate about UI development and UX, and able to articulate ideas effectively

Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback

Participate in agile development processes and contribute to the continuous improvement of development practices

Mentor and provide guidance to junior developers

Requirements

A degree or diploma in Computer Science, Software Development, Information Technology, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent industry experience.

Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role

Strong proficiency in front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Experience with back-end development using languages such as C#, ASP.NET, and .NET

Single-Page Application (SPA) development using React, Angular, or Vue

Database experience with MSSQL, Postgre SQL, or MySQL

Experience with version control systems such as Git

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Ability to work well in a team environment

Good communication and collaboration abilities

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

Benefits

Salary negotiable

Excellent career progression opportunities

Work-life balance with fully remote work options

A motivated and well-organized development team following agile and scrum methodologies

Opportunities for skill development and professional growth

Exposure to new and exciting technologies

Multicultural and international working environment

Pension plan

Medical aid coverage

Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

You can visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

