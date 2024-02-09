Senior Software Engineer

Key Responsibilities

Participate in all phases of the software development life cycle

Develop, enhance, and optimise scalable and reusable code using C#, .Net Core, and .Net Framework

Write clean, testable, and high-quality code

Develop a variety of applications including desktop applications, Windows services and APIs

Design, implement, maintain and optimise MS SQL databases

Collaborate with other developers, analysts, and stakeholders to deliver software solutions that meet business requirements and conform to design principles and product vision

Assist and mentor juniors allocated to your projects

Engage in regular code reviews to ensure the quality and functional requirements of the software

Follow and use best practices

Create and maintain technical documentation

Qualifications

Minimum 10 years’ experience as a software developer

Minimum 7 years’ experience in C# development

Minimum 7 years’ experience with Microsoft SQL, including designing, implementing, and optimising databases

Location

WFH- 1 day in office, ideally based in South Africa

Access to offices in Western Cape or Gauteng, South Africa

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core

.Net Framework

MS SQL.

