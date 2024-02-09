Senior Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Key Responsibilities
- Participate in all phases of the software development life cycle
- Develop, enhance, and optimise scalable and reusable code using C#, .Net Core, and .Net Framework
- Write clean, testable, and high-quality code
- Develop a variety of applications including desktop applications, Windows services and APIs
- Design, implement, maintain and optimise MS SQL databases
- Collaborate with other developers, analysts, and stakeholders to deliver software solutions that meet business requirements and conform to design principles and product vision
- Assist and mentor juniors allocated to your projects
- Engage in regular code reviews to ensure the quality and functional requirements of the software
- Follow and use best practices
- Create and maintain technical documentation
Qualifications
- Minimum 10 years’ experience as a software developer
- Minimum 7 years’ experience in C# development
- Minimum 7 years’ experience with Microsoft SQL, including designing, implementing, and optimising databases
Location
- WFH- 1 day in office, ideally based in South Africa
- Access to offices in Western Cape or Gauteng, South Africa
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net Core
- .Net Framework
- MS SQL.