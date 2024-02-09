Software Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Software Developer (Java Focused) Extraordinaire Wanted!

Are you ready to take your career to the next level?

Do you thrive in bridging the gap between technology and business needs?

Look no further!

We’re seeking a talented Software Developer (Java Focused) to join our innovative team.

Key Responsibilities:

Integration Maestro: Seamlessly integrate diverse technologies to enhance efficiency and productivity.

Master Coordinator: Facilitate smooth collaboration between development and support environments, ensuring seamless transitions.

Strategic Advisor: Assist in crafting compelling business cases that drive success.

Meticulous Planner: Take charge of meticulous planning and monitoring to keep projects on track.

Requirement Whisperer: Skillfully elicit, organize, and simplify requirements, ensuring clarity and alignment.

Communication Guru: Manage and communicate requirements effectively across teams and stakeholders.

Risk Mitigator: Identify and manage risks proactively, safeguarding project success.

Technology Stack:

Relevant knowledge of RESTful API, SOAP, JSON

Comfortable with developer IDE tools (NetBeans, IntelliJ, or Eclipse) and navigating your way through the console.

Experience working with JSF and Spring MVC is advantageous.

Experience with J2EE Application servers: JBoss, WebLogic, WebSphere, Glassfish, Apache Tomcat

Proficiency with Build, repository, and CI tools such as Ant and Maven, Subversion, CVS, and Hudson / Jenkins

Experience in SDLC, and Agile is beneficial.

Strong emphasis on modern JavaScript frameworks like React, Angular, and Amber

Proficiency in Angular (ng-router, UI Router, ng-resource), RESTful API, JSON

Experience developing with Node.js or other modern JavaScript libraries is useful.

AWS DevOps experience with AWS IAM, EKS, ECS, EC2, RDS, S3, Docker, Kubernetes, and other Cloud technologies.

Experience with Terraform Deployments, CI/CD (Jenkins Github), and DevSecOps (Security Hub, CIS).

Understanding of Cloud Technologies and Infrastructure (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)

Hurry Now and Smash that Apply Button!!!

Desired Skills:

AWS

JAVA

J2EE

Learn more/Apply for this position