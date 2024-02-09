Software Engineer-Conversational AI (Senior) 2537 – Gauteng Pretoria

Software Engineer (Senior)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Very good skills with Hands on experience Node.JS, TypeScript, JavaScript.
- IDEs & Tools: Visual Studio, GIT
- Basics Skill in Web UI development: Bootstrap, AJAX, [URL Removed] SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- IDEs & Tools: Azure DevOps
- Experience with Prometheus and Grafana, Mongo DB advantageous
- Microsoft Tech Stack: Azure, Azure Cognitive Services advantageous
- DevOps Experience. CI/CD. Container advantageous
- Experience with Bot Development advantageous
- C#, Python is advantageous
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:
- 3-5 years in software development
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- Software Engineer
- Azure DevOps
- Python
- C#
- Integration