Software Engineer-Conversational AI (Senior) 2537

Feb 9, 2024

Software Engineer (Senior)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Very good skills with Hands on experience Node.JS, TypeScript, JavaScript.
  • IDEs & Tools: Visual Studio, GIT
  • Basics Skill in Web UI development: Bootstrap, AJAX, [URL Removed] SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
    • IDEs & Tools: Azure DevOps
    • Experience with Prometheus and Grafana, Mongo DB advantageous
    • Microsoft Tech Stack: Azure, Azure Cognitive Services advantageous
    • DevOps Experience. CI/CD. Container advantageous
    • Experience with Bot Development advantageous
    • C#, Python is advantageous

    QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

    • 3-5 years in software development
    • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
    • Web and digital project experience advantageous
    • Agile working experience

