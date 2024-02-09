Software Site Support Engineer

To supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Investigating support issues reported on site.

Coordinating tests, fault finding and tracking down of cross-subsystem issues.

Supporting user requests for data and trend analysis.

Fixing minor bugs in the deployed software where possible.

Engaging with different subsystems to identify problems, perform system integration tests, support commissioning tests on site.

Deploying and maintaining development infrastructure.

Deploying software subsystems on production systems and manage/monitor site deployments.

Documentation and project management input as required.

Site visits as required.

Training of operators and commissioners on the software subsystems.

Lab integration tests of subcontractor deliverables with the software systems; feedback/inputs to subcontractors.

Assist in developing and performing integration tests to test the full software subsystems on lab machines before deploying to karoo systems.

Configure, install and help troubleshoot operating system software and server hardware.

Configure and manage subsystem network.

Monitor and maintain performance of servers.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

D (Comp Sci) with 6+ years; OR

BTech/B.Sc. (Comp Sci) with 5+ years; OR

Eng/B.Sc. Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years; OR

Eng/M.Sc. (Comp Sci) with 2+ years; OR

Engineering (with a software focus) or related field

Desired Skills:

Good and proven fault finding skills

Good attention to detail

Troubleshoot issues methodically

Learn more/Apply for this position