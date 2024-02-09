Software Site Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Purpose
Support engineering, deployment and commissioning activities of the telescopes in the karoo.
Key Responsibilities
- Investigating support issues reported on site.
- Coordinating tests, fault finding and tracking down of cross-subsystem issues.
- Supporting user requests for data and trend analysis.
- Fixing minor bugs in the deployed software where possible.
- Engaging with different subsystems to identify problems, perform system integration tests, support commissioning tests on site.
- Deploying and maintaining development infrastructure.
- Deploying software subsystems on production systems and manage/monitor site deployments.
- Documentation and project management input as required.
- Site visits as required.
- Training of operators and commissioners on the software subsystems.
- Lab integration tests of subcontractor deliverables with the software systems; feedback/inputs to subcontractors.
- Assist in developing and performing integration tests to test the full software subsystems on lab machines before deploying to karoo systems.
- Configure, install, and help troubleshoot operating system software and server hardware.
- Configure and manage subsystem network.
- Monitor and maintain performance of servers.
KEY REQUIREMENTS
Qualification
- D (Comp Sci) with 6+ years; OR
- Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years; OR
- Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years; OR
- Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 2+ years; OR
- Engineering (with a software focus) or related field
Experience
- Testing, deployment, commissioning, release, and support of large-scale projects.
- Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies, and frameworks; and supporting systems.
- Quality assurance processes and software development processes
Knowledge
- Modern software collaboration tools such as GitHub, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA etc.
- Knowledge of continuous integration, testing and deployment techniques and tools.
- Knowledge of the Linux operating systems and networking.
- Knowledge of the Python programming language is beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Linux