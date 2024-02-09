Software Site Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Feb 9, 2024

Purpose

Support engineering, deployment and commissioning activities of the telescopes in the karoo.

Key Responsibilities

  • Investigating support issues reported on site.
  • Coordinating tests, fault finding and tracking down of cross-subsystem issues.
  • Supporting user requests for data and trend analysis.
  • Fixing minor bugs in the deployed software where possible.
  • Engaging with different subsystems to identify problems, perform system integration tests, support commissioning tests on site.
  • Deploying and maintaining development infrastructure.
  • Deploying software subsystems on production systems and manage/monitor site deployments.
  • Documentation and project management input as required.
  • Site visits as required.
  • Training of operators and commissioners on the software subsystems.
  • Lab integration tests of subcontractor deliverables with the software systems; feedback/inputs to subcontractors.
  • Assist in developing and performing integration tests to test the full software subsystems on lab machines before deploying to karoo systems.
  • Configure, install, and help troubleshoot operating system software and server hardware.
  • Configure and manage subsystem network.
  • Monitor and maintain performance of servers.

KEY REQUIREMENTS

Qualification

  • D (Comp Sci) with 6+ years; OR
  • Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years; OR
  • Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years; OR
  • Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 2+ years; OR
  • Engineering (with a software focus) or related field

Experience

  • Testing, deployment, commissioning, release, and support of large-scale projects.
  • Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies, and frameworks; and supporting systems.
  • Quality assurance processes and software development processes

Knowledge

  • Modern software collaboration tools such as GitHub, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA etc.
  • Knowledge of continuous integration, testing and deployment techniques and tools.
  • Knowledge of the Linux operating systems and networking.
  • Knowledge of the Python programming language is beneficial.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Linux

Learn more/Apply for this position