Solutions Architect

We are looking for a Solutions Architect with solution architecting background in big data/ analytics domain from IT product companies. The Solution Architect is responsible solving complex problems in an organization by designing or modifying technology architecture and testing the integration of software in these designs for correct functionality. Solution Architect responsibilities include testing and integrating program software systems to address and solve specific business problems within an organization (client).

This position reports to Head of Solutions and its a hybrid role between home and client site.

Key responsibilites

Identifying existing or potential requirement from account management/ client facing team

Ideating and documenting solution relevant for customer by collaborating with internal COEs.

Market research/ competitor analysis to make the solution at per or superior to provide the competitive advantage

Work with presales teams for demonstrating the capabilities of solution to client

Presenting solution to account management team/ Client.

Owning the large solution proposal and response to RFP

Ideate POC and validate and demonstrate to client

Work closely with transition/ delivery team post sales till the project completely owned by delivery ecosystem

Work with product development team to influence roadmap items that fit the emerging market trends

Qualifications and experience

Tech/B.E/ MCA

Master’ s degree in business will be an advantage

Experience: 8+ years

Hands on Java /JEE, application integration, APIs

Good Communication and Customer interfacing skills

Prior Experience in Solution Design, Architecture in big data Domain

Good experience and exposure to end to end Product/Project Implementation Lifecycle (Req to Go Live) for Telcos/ BI/ DWH

Ability to work as a domain agnostic solution expert

Experience in creating high quality solution documents

Worked with System Integrators

Experience in analytics domain will be an added advantage

Skills and requirments

BI/ DWH in telecom or similar big data domains

Telecom/ BFSI domain knowledge will be an added advantage

Ability to visualize generic solutions that can be reproduced in various environments (of high dynamic nature) with zero/ minimal change

Knowledge about analytics/ machine learning

Ability to provide thought/ domain/ technical leadership in solution design/ implementation

Exemplary interpersonal skills

Good documentation/ proposal writing skills

Willingness to travel is a mandate

Desired Skills:

BI

Solution Architecture

Solution Design

Enterprise Architecture

Javascript

Telecommunication

Proof of concept

AI

Integration Architecture

IT Strategy

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The employer is an independent market leader in intelligent customer engagement technology. They build software products that help businesses engage their customers intelligently through learning their behavior and predicting what they want in real time. Their products learn, predict and guide behaviours of over 400 million digital natives worldwide. The business has built its own portfolio of AI, marketing automation and real time customer engagement technology, and aims to be a leader in the use of AI and machine learning in customer engagement. Their analytics team consists of researchers and practitioners in data science and machine learning, and is ably supported by academic research partnerships with leading institutions of higher learning in India and the EU. Their enterprise-class software products and services generate measurable economic value by growing revenue, reducing customer churn and enhancing customer experience.

The company’s flagship is an out-of-the-box, real-time decision-making and marketing automation product that allows large enterprises to drive personalized and contextual customer engagement across digital touch points using analytics and artificial intelligence. Their headquartered in The Netherlands, with offices in the United Arab Emirates and India. They also has a presence in Germany, Mexico, Singapore, South Africa, and Colombia.

