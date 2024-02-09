Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Solutions Architect with solution architecting background in big data/ analytics domain from IT product companies. The Solution Architect is responsible solving complex problems in an organization by designing or modifying technology architecture and testing the integration of software in these designs for correct functionality. Solution Architect responsibilities include testing and integrating program software systems to address and solve specific business problems within an organization (client).
This position reports to Head of Solutions and its a hybrid role between home and client site.
Key responsibilites
- Identifying existing or potential requirement from account management/ client facing team
- Ideating and documenting solution relevant for customer by collaborating with internal COEs.
- Market research/ competitor analysis to make the solution at per or superior to provide the competitive advantage
- Work with presales teams for demonstrating the capabilities of solution to client
- Presenting solution to account management team/ Client.
- Owning the large solution proposal and response to RFP
- Ideate POC and validate and demonstrate to client
- Work closely with transition/ delivery team post sales till the project completely owned by delivery ecosystem
- Work with product development team to influence roadmap items that fit the emerging market trends
Qualifications and experience
- Tech/B.E/ MCA
-
Master’ s degree in business will be an advantage
-
Experience: 8+ years
- Hands on Java /JEE, application integration, APIs
- Good Communication and Customer interfacing skills
- Prior Experience in Solution Design, Architecture in big data Domain
- Good experience and exposure to end to end Product/Project Implementation Lifecycle (Req to Go Live) for Telcos/ BI/ DWH
- Ability to work as a domain agnostic solution expert
- Experience in creating high quality solution documents
- Worked with System Integrators
- Experience in analytics domain will be an added advantage
Skills and requirments
- BI/ DWH in telecom or similar big data domains
- Telecom/ BFSI domain knowledge will be an added advantage
- Ability to visualize generic solutions that can be reproduced in various environments (of high dynamic nature) with zero/ minimal change
- Knowledge about analytics/ machine learning
-
Ability to provide thought/ domain/ technical leadership in solution design/ implementation
-
Exemplary interpersonal skills
- Good documentation/ proposal writing skills
- Willingness to travel is a mandate
Desired Skills:
- BI
- Solution Architecture
- Solution Design
- Enterprise Architecture
- Javascript
- Telecommunication
- Proof of concept
- AI
- Integration Architecture
- IT Strategy
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The employer is an independent market leader in intelligent customer engagement technology. They build software products that help businesses engage their customers intelligently through learning their behavior and predicting what they want in real time. Their products learn, predict and guide behaviours of over 400 million digital natives worldwide. The business has built its own portfolio of AI, marketing automation and real time customer engagement technology, and aims to be a leader in the use of AI and machine learning in customer engagement. Their analytics team consists of researchers and practitioners in data science and machine learning, and is ably supported by academic research partnerships with leading institutions of higher learning in India and the EU. Their enterprise-class software products and services generate measurable economic value by growing revenue, reducing customer churn and enhancing customer experience.
The company’s flagship is an out-of-the-box, real-time decision-making and marketing automation product that allows large enterprises to drive personalized and contextual customer engagement across digital touch points using analytics and artificial intelligence. Their headquartered in The Netherlands, with offices in the United Arab Emirates and India. They also has a presence in Germany, Mexico, Singapore, South Africa, and Colombia.