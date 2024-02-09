Specialist: Systems Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic organization specializing in Research Data Infrastructure seeks the expertise of a seasoned Systems Engineer. The role entails designing and implementing automation pipelines for both data and metadata. These pipelines will support the management and dissemination of continuous data streams originating from various environmental monitoring instruments, both land- and marine-based. This position presents a stimulating challenge, requiring the incumbent to collaborate closely with data curators, developers, scientists, and technicians. Key responsibilities include understanding and documenting system requirements and establishing a robust framework for automating the acquisition and processing of data streams to seamlessly integrate with existing systems and workflows. Candidates should possess a minimum of 4 years of professional experience in systems development, and a qualification of NQF 6 (National Diploma) or higher in Computer Science or a related field. This role is offered on a 3-year contract basis.

DUTIES:

Consult with data curation and data science teams, and internal and external stakeholders, as needed, to understand and capture system requirements.

Analyse and understand the functioning of existing production and legacy systems.

Conduct research into available tools, technologies and best practices in formulating an approach to system design and development.

Create and maintain system design diagrams (UML, ERD, etc) using online diagramming tools.

Create and maintain system documentation using GitHub.

Develop system features and enhancements.

Create unit tests for services and APIs.

Fix bugs.

Participate in code reviews.

Maintain source code using git and GitHub.

Work with the systems development lead to establish scope and timelines for deliverables.

Provide progress updates during weekly development team meetings.

Engage with team mates to discuss and evaluate system designs, technology choices, etc.

Give presentations and demonstrations of work, at intervals, for review and feedback by team leads and stakeholders.

Liaise with the infrastructure team to coordinate server provisioning and system deployment.

Configure runtime environments, databases, web servers and proxy servers, as needed, in respect of system deployments.

Apply library updates and security patches to deployed systems.

Monitor production systems operations and performance.

REQUIREMENTS:

4+ years of professional work experience in systems development.

NQF 6 (National Diploma) or higher in Computer Science or a related field.

Technical Competencies Desired:

Proficiency in the design, development, testing and deployment of production-grade services, APIs and web applications

Proficiency in relational database design and SQL

Proficiency in Python

Understanding of object-oriented design principles and patterns

Experience in Data Ops / Data Engineering

Experience working with large volumes of data and continuous data streams

Proficiency in the R programming language

Experience working with geospatial data

Familiarity with JSON and JSON Schema

Experience in the use of authorization protocols such as OAuth2

Familiarity with the Linux command line and Linux server administration

Familiarity with Microsoft systems and Windows server administration

Experience in the use of version control software

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills

An aptitude for solving complex problems

Attention to detail and a passion for systems development

