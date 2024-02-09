SQL Database Administrator/DBA (EE) Hybrid (TB) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job functions:
- The SQL Database Administrator’s role is to design, install, monitor, maintain and performance tune production SQL databases while ensuring high levels of data availability.
- This individual is also responsible for developing, implementing, and overseeing database policies and procedures to ensure the integrity and availability of databases and their accompanying software.
Strategy & Planning:
- Assess and develop long-term strategic goals for production databases in conjunction with data owners and department managers.
- Work with application development staff to develop database architectures, coding standards, and quality assurance policies and procedures.
- Design and implement redundant systems, policies, and procedures for disaster recovery and data archiving to ensure effective protection and integrity of data assets.
Acquisition & Deployment:
- Conduct research and make recommendations on database products, services, protocols and standards in support of procurement and development efforts.
Operational Management:
- Create models for new database development and/or changes to existing ones.
- Install and configure relevant network components to ensure database access as well as database consistency and integrity.
- Respond to and resolve database access and performance issues.
- Monitor database system details within the database, including stored procedures and execution time, and implement efficiency improvements.
- Monitor, optimize and allocate physical data storage for database systems.
- Plan and coordinate data migrations between systems.
- Develop, implement, and maintain change control and testing processes for modifications to databases.
- Create, or support creation of, required reports in response to business user needs.
- Perform database transaction and security audits.
- Establish appropriate end-user database access control levels.
- Develop routines for end users to facilitate best practices database use.
- Manage and/or provide guidance to junior members of the team.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications:
- Must have a matric (senior certificate) and a 3 Year IT Diploma or IT Degree from a reputable institution (this is essential and not negotiable).
- Certifications in 1 or more of the following required:
- Micrsoft Technology Associate: Database Fundamentals
- Micrsoft Certified Solutions Associate: SQL Database Administration
- Micrsoft Certified Solutions Associate: SQL BI Development
- Micrsoft Certified Solutions Associate: SQL Database Development
- Micrsoft Certified Solutions Expert: Data Management & Analytics
Skills & experience required:
- Strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and practices.
- Working technical experience with designing, building, installing, configuring, and supporting SQL database servers.
- Hands-on database tuning and troubleshooting experience.
- Experience with data processing flowcharting techniques.
- Project management experience.
- Good understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives.
- Knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws.
- 5 – 10 years’ experience in supporting SQL Databases.
Desired Skills:
- SQL DBA
- SQL Database Administrator
- SQL Database