SQL Database Administrator/DBA (EE) Hybrid (TB)

Feb 9, 2024

Job functions:

  • The SQL Database Administrator’s role is to design, install, monitor, maintain and performance tune production SQL databases while ensuring high levels of data availability.

  • This individual is also responsible for developing, implementing, and overseeing database policies and procedures to ensure the integrity and availability of databases and their accompanying software.

Strategy & Planning:

  • Assess and develop long-term strategic goals for production databases in conjunction with data owners and department managers.

  • Work with application development staff to develop database architectures, coding standards, and quality assurance policies and procedures.

  • Design and implement redundant systems, policies, and procedures for disaster recovery and data archiving to ensure effective protection and integrity of data assets.

Acquisition & Deployment:

  • Conduct research and make recommendations on database products, services, protocols and standards in support of procurement and development efforts.

Operational Management:

  • Create models for new database development and/or changes to existing ones.

  • Install and configure relevant network components to ensure database access as well as database consistency and integrity.

  • Respond to and resolve database access and performance issues.

  • Monitor database system details within the database, including stored procedures and execution time, and implement efficiency improvements.

  • Monitor, optimize and allocate physical data storage for database systems.

  • Plan and coordinate data migrations between systems.

  • Develop, implement, and maintain change control and testing processes for modifications to databases.

  • Create, or support creation of, required reports in response to business user needs.

  • Perform database transaction and security audits.

  • Establish appropriate end-user database access control levels.

  • Develop routines for end users to facilitate best practices database use.

  • Manage and/or provide guidance to junior members of the team.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications:

  • Must have a matric (senior certificate) and a 3 Year IT Diploma or IT Degree from a reputable institution (this is essential and not negotiable).

  • Certifications in 1 or more of the following required:

  • Micrsoft Technology Associate: Database Fundamentals

  • Micrsoft Certified Solutions Associate: SQL Database Administration

  • Micrsoft Certified Solutions Associate: SQL BI Development

  • Micrsoft Certified Solutions Associate: SQL Database Development

  • Micrsoft Certified Solutions Expert: Data Management & Analytics

Skills & experience required:

  • Strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and practices.

  • Working technical experience with designing, building, installing, configuring, and supporting SQL database servers.

  • Hands-on database tuning and troubleshooting experience.

  • Experience with data processing flowcharting techniques.

  • Project management experience.

  • Good understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives.

  • Knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws.

  • 5 – 10 years’ experience in supporting SQL Databases.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL DBA
  • SQL Database Administrator
  • SQL Database

Learn more/Apply for this position