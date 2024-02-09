Systems Support Engineer – Remote Remote

Role Description
- The Systems Support Engineer is a key part of the company service framework providing end to end management of tickets and service requests reported by the customer.
- Manage Tickets and Requests
- Receive and record all calls from our customers
- Provide initial assessment of all Tickets, attempt first time resolution, and /or escalation
- Assist with customer onboarding projects and migrations
- Monitor and escalate Tickets according to the customer’s SLA
- Keep users informed on status and progress of their Tickets
- Aid customer retention and satisfaction
- Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.
Qualifications
- Current Microsoft Certifications in either MS or AZ tracks.
Experience
- 5+ years’ experience in a customer facing IT support role. Previous MSP experience extremely valuable.
Technical skills
- Strong knowledge and experience of Office 365 services including Exchange Online SharePoint, Teams and OneDrive.
- Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including Windows OS and applications, email flow and routing, and Office 365 services. MacOS experience a plus.
- Good working knowledge of networks, routing & switching
- Powershell scripting and use for administration
Soft Skills
- Customer focused, with an analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills suitable for an international audience
- A confident team player with a positive can-do attitude
- Fanatical attention to detail
- An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)
- Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.
Role Description
- The Systems Support Engineer is a key part of the company service framework providing end to end management of tickets and service requests reported by the customer.
- Manage Tickets and Requests
- Receive and record all calls from our customers
- Provide initial assessment of all Tickets, attempt first time resolution, and /or escalation
- Assist with customer onboarding projects and migrations
- Monitor and escalate Tickets according to the customer’s SLA
- Keep users informed on status and progress of their Tickets
- Aid customer retention and satisfaction
- Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.
Qualifications
- Current Microsoft Certifications in either MS or AZ tracks.
Experience
- 5+ years’ experience in a customer facing IT support role. Previous MSP experience extremely valuable.
Technical skills
- Strong knowledge and experience of Office 365 services including Exchange Online SharePoint, Teams and OneDrive.
- Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including Windows OS and applications, email flow and routing, and Office 365 services. MacOS experience a plus.
- Good working knowledge of networks, routing & switching
- Powershell scripting and use for administration
Soft Skills
- Customer focused, with an analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills suitable for an international audience
- A confident team player with a positive can-do attitude
- Fanatical attention to detail
- An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)
- Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.
Desired Skills:
- MSP Experiance is a Must
- Office 365
- Customer focused