PHP Developer

To analyse, design, develop, maintain, and support all aspects of the Company’s Core System and the Nashua Enterprise Portal (NEP).

Application Requirements

• Assist business with requirements for system development through user and 3rd Party interactions, workshops, and JAD sessions for new development as well as problem solving.

• Analyse business requirements and specify system requirements.

• Examine the possible impact of changes on the business through Impact Analysis.

Database Management

• Create high quality database files as per business requirements according to naming standards.

• Build databases using IBM Database 2 (DB2) and Structured Query Language (SQL)

Application Development

• Analyse system requirements.

• Design application according to business requirements.

• Develop high quality programs using Presto, WebSmart IDE, PHP, SQL

• Perform stringent testing of programs.

• Document procedures and program changes.

• Implement database and programs.

• Communicate implementations to business if required.

• Investigate and solve software problems with limited supervision in any aspect of the business applications.

• Maintain system integrity by adhering to standards and conventions.

• Communicate problems and solutions to trainers, help desk, users and 3rd Parties.

System Integrations

• Develop and integrate with 3rd Party applications.

• Develop email integrations.

Support

• Support and maintain Nashua applications.

• Support business with application enquiries.

OTHER ASSIGNMENTS

• Assist in strategic planning and initiatives as and when required

• Assist the Project Management Office as and when tasked to do so on specific projects and tasks

• To perform any assignments as and when requested to do so by any C-level Executive.

Minimum Requirements:

• Grade12

• Relevant Degree or Diploma in Computer Science.

• Minimum of 3 – 5 years relevant experience in Web and Mobile applications.

• Experience in HTTP, CSS, JavaScript, Presto, SQL, Web Services, WebSmart and PHP.

• Experience in iSeries, SYNON/2E and RPG LE will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

BSc Computer Science or Diploma

WEB and Mobile Developement

PHP / Websmart/JavaScript/ SYNON/2E and RPG

