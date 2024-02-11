PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

To analyse, design, develop, maintain, and support all aspects of the Company’s Core System and the Nashua Enterprise Portal (NEP).
Application Requirements
• Assist business with requirements for system development through user and 3rd Party interactions, workshops, and JAD sessions for new development as well as problem solving.
• Analyse business requirements and specify system requirements.
• Examine the possible impact of changes on the business through Impact Analysis.
Database Management
• Create high quality database files as per business requirements according to naming standards.
• Build databases using IBM Database 2 (DB2) and Structured Query Language (SQL)
Application Development
• Analyse system requirements.
• Design application according to business requirements.
• Develop high quality programs using Presto, WebSmart IDE, PHP, SQL
• Perform stringent testing of programs.
• Document procedures and program changes.
• Implement database and programs.
• Communicate implementations to business if required.
• Investigate and solve software problems with limited supervision in any aspect of the business applications.
• Maintain system integrity by adhering to standards and conventions.
• Communicate problems and solutions to trainers, help desk, users and 3rd Parties.
System Integrations
• Develop and integrate with 3rd Party applications.
• Develop email integrations.
Support
• Support and maintain Nashua applications.
• Support business with application enquiries.
OTHER ASSIGNMENTS
• Assist in strategic planning and initiatives as and when required
• Assist the Project Management Office as and when tasked to do so on specific projects and tasks
• To perform any assignments as and when requested to do so by any C-level Executive.
Minimum Requirements:
• Grade12
• Relevant Degree or Diploma in Computer Science.
• Minimum of 3 – 5 years relevant experience in Web and Mobile applications.
• Experience in HTTP, CSS, JavaScript, Presto, SQL, Web Services, WebSmart and PHP.
• Experience in iSeries, SYNON/2E and RPG LE will be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- BSc Computer Science or Diploma
- WEB and Mobile Developement
- PHP / Websmart/JavaScript/ SYNON/2E and RPG