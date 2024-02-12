3rd Line IT Support – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Red Ember is looking for a 3rd in line Information Technologist to join a dynamic company in Cape Town near Century City.

Purpose of role:

To ensure network stability and uptime.

To manage the local networking environment ensuring that it is patched and supported.

Upport wider IT infrastructure for remote sites.

Provide end-user support.

Monitor the IT environment proactively.

Ensure IT policies and procedures are up to date and followed.

Liaise and manage 3rd party service providers.

Manage IT projects for new deployments are IT Infrastructure changes.

To manage the country’s South African IT.

Work with the wider IT team assisting and administration to deliver group initiatives.

Manage a Junior 1st Line member of the team.

Main Functions:

Build and configure PCs and Laptops.

User set up (delegated).

System Monitoring.

Add and remove phones from the environment.

Local hardware and software upgrades.

Manage local suppliers.

Server updates.

As senior System Administrator:

Design IT infrastructure and topologies.

Configure and build PCs and laptops.

System monitoring and management.

Design and implement call flows.

Analyze new hardware and software and recommend upgrades.

Manage local and company-wide third-party suppliers.

Manage VM Server Platforms.

Operate at a 3rd line level.

Identify and provide root cause analysis to issues.

Work with the business to understand requirements and help convert them into solutions.

Keep local device firmware up to date.

Remediate vulnerabilities as per regulatory requirements.

Ensure service remains in line with PCI requirements.

Vmware.

Networking/switching administration (Aruba / WatchGuard)

Administering resources residing within Azure.

Overseeing local backups is completed (Azure MABs).

Meraki Wifi administration.

Make known suggestions/recommendations for improving the service.

Contribute to local and remote projects as required.

Key Skills:

High competence in IT Procedures and Network Architecture.

High proficiency in MS Office, specifically Word, Excel, and Outlook.

A sufficient level of numeracy and a high level of literacy is required(communication by e-mail).

Very good communication skills.

Very well organized and able to multi-task.

Very good time management skills – able to prioritize and understand what is urgent.

High competence in IT Audits.

Exceptional administration skills – attention to detail is important.

Requirements:

At least 8 years experience in technical IT (Server Administration), network management, project management, MS Exchange (incl Office 365).

Tertiary qualification to be MCSE certified.

Certificate in Cyber IT.

Certificate in all relevant hardware such as Dell computers and storage.

Deployment network security control qualification.

A qualification in network environment/anti-virus/threats, etc.

Project management qualification = advantage.

Benefits

Cell phone allowance or contract phone as well as standby allowance.

Medical Aid and RA contribution (After probation).

Desired Skills:

It Support

Watchguard

Microsoft Exchange

3rd Line

Exchange Server

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

