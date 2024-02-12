3rd Line IT Support – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Red Ember is looking for a 3rd in line Information Technologist to join a dynamic company in Cape Town near Century City.

Purpose of role:

  • To ensure network stability and uptime.
  • To manage the local networking environment ensuring that it is patched and supported.
  • Upport wider IT infrastructure for remote sites.
  • Provide end-user support.
  • Monitor the IT environment proactively.
  • Ensure IT policies and procedures are up to date and followed.
  • Liaise and manage 3rd party service providers.
  • Manage IT projects for new deployments are IT Infrastructure changes.
  • To manage the country’s South African IT.
  • Work with the wider IT team assisting and administration to deliver group initiatives.
  • Manage a Junior 1st Line member of the team.

Main Functions:

  • Build and configure PCs and Laptops.
  • User set up (delegated).
  • System Monitoring.
  • Add and remove phones from the environment.
  • Local hardware and software upgrades.
  • Manage local suppliers.
  • Server updates.
  • As senior System Administrator:
  • Design IT infrastructure and topologies.
  • Configure and build PCs and laptops.
  • System monitoring and management.
  • Design and implement call flows.
  • Analyze new hardware and software and recommend upgrades.
  • Manage local and company-wide third-party suppliers.
  • Manage VM Server Platforms.
  • Operate at a 3rd line level.
  • Identify and provide root cause analysis to issues.
  • Work with the business to understand requirements and help convert them into solutions.
  • Keep local device firmware up to date.
  • Remediate vulnerabilities as per regulatory requirements.
  • Ensure service remains in line with PCI requirements.
  • Vmware.
  • Networking/switching administration (Aruba / WatchGuard)
  • Administering resources residing within Azure.
  • Overseeing local backups is completed (Azure MABs).
  • Meraki Wifi administration.
  • Make known suggestions/recommendations for improving the service.
  • Contribute to local and remote projects as required.

Key Skills:

  • High competence in IT Procedures and Network Architecture.
  • High proficiency in MS Office, specifically Word, Excel, and Outlook.
  • A sufficient level of numeracy and a high level of literacy is required(communication by e-mail).
  • Very good communication skills.
  • Very well organized and able to multi-task.
  • Very good time management skills – able to prioritize and understand what is urgent.
  • High competence in IT Audits.
  • Exceptional administration skills – attention to detail is important.

Requirements:

  • At least 8 years experience in technical IT (Server Administration), network management, project management, MS Exchange (incl Office 365).
  • Tertiary qualification to be MCSE certified.
  • Certificate in Cyber IT.
  • Certificate in all relevant hardware such as Dell computers and storage.
  • Deployment network security control qualification.
  • A qualification in network environment/anti-virus/threats, etc.
  • Project management qualification = advantage.

Benefits

  • Cell phone allowance or contract phone as well as standby allowance.
  • Medical Aid and RA contribution (After probation).

Desired Skills:

  • It Support
  • Watchguard
  • Microsoft Exchange
  • 3rd Line
  • Exchange Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

