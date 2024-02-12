3rd Line IT Support

Red Ember is looking for a 3rd in line Information Technologist to join a dynamic company in Cape Town near Century City.
Purpose of role:
- To ensure network stability and uptime.
- To manage the local networking environment ensuring that it is patched and supported.
- Upport wider IT infrastructure for remote sites.
- Provide end-user support.
- Monitor the IT environment proactively.
- Ensure IT policies and procedures are up to date and followed.
- Liaise and manage 3rd party service providers.
- Manage IT projects for new deployments are IT Infrastructure changes.
- To manage the country’s South African IT.
- Work with the wider IT team assisting and administration to deliver group initiatives.
- Manage a Junior 1st Line member of the team.
Main Functions:
- Build and configure PCs and Laptops.
- User set up (delegated).
- System Monitoring.
- Add and remove phones from the environment.
- Local hardware and software upgrades.
- Manage local suppliers.
- Server updates.
- As senior System Administrator:
- Design IT infrastructure and topologies.
- Configure and build PCs and laptops.
- System monitoring and management.
- Design and implement call flows.
- Analyze new hardware and software and recommend upgrades.
- Manage local and company-wide third-party suppliers.
- Manage VM Server Platforms.
- Operate at a 3rd line level.
- Identify and provide root cause analysis to issues.
- Work with the business to understand requirements and help convert them into solutions.
- Keep local device firmware up to date.
- Remediate vulnerabilities as per regulatory requirements.
- Ensure service remains in line with PCI requirements.
- Vmware.
- Networking/switching administration (Aruba / WatchGuard)
- Administering resources residing within Azure.
- Overseeing local backups is completed (Azure MABs).
- Meraki Wifi administration.
- Make known suggestions/recommendations for improving the service.
- Contribute to local and remote projects as required.
Key Skills:
- High competence in IT Procedures and Network Architecture.
- High proficiency in MS Office, specifically Word, Excel, and Outlook.
- A sufficient level of numeracy and a high level of literacy is required(communication by e-mail).
- Very good communication skills.
- Very well organized and able to multi-task.
- Very good time management skills – able to prioritize and understand what is urgent.
- High competence in IT Audits.
- Exceptional administration skills – attention to detail is important.
Requirements:
- At least 8 years experience in technical IT (Server Administration), network management, project management, MS Exchange (incl Office 365).
- Tertiary qualification to be MCSE certified.
- Certificate in Cyber IT.
- Certificate in all relevant hardware such as Dell computers and storage.
- Deployment network security control qualification.
- A qualification in network environment/anti-virus/threats, etc.
- Project management qualification = advantage.
Benefits
- Cell phone allowance or contract phone as well as standby allowance.
- Medical Aid and RA contribution (After probation).
Desired Skills:
- It Support
- Watchguard
- Microsoft Exchange
- 3rd Line
- Exchange Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
