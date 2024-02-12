Analyst Developer: Actuarial Values – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Analyst Developer to join our team, specializing in Actuarial Values. The Analyst Developer will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software solutions related to actuarial calculations and data analysis.

What you’ll do:

Build features and applications that exceed the business specifications and requirements.

Analyze existing software applications and align with BAU Support and other functional requirements from business users. (e.g. legislative requirements)

Write and test effective interfaces to other applications and services.

Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software and assist in defect resolution and testing of applications.

Create technical documentation and provide technical direction, ensuring software development tasks align with operational goals.

Standby responsibilities, as and when required.

Your Expertise:

5-8 years’ experience in Mainframe Software Development.

Prior exposure to applications in Financial Services will be strongly recommended.

Proven record of exceptional work performance.

In-depth understanding and knowledge of IBM Assembler and Fortran on the mainframe.

In-depth understanding and knowledge of the mainframe development environment. (ROSCOE, TSO, Dumpmaster, IBM debug, etc.)

A basic understanding of TP monitors (e.g. IMS and CICS) and Data Management Systems (e.g. QSAM, DB2) will be strongly recommended.

Strong technical skills. (MQ, SQL, JCL and VSAM).

Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology

in the IT Organisation.

in the IT Organisation. A good understanding of financial products, especially long-term insurance products.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position