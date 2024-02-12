Analyst Developer: Collections applications (SSO, KAS, DEB, CRA)

We are looking for a talented Analyst Developer to join our team, specializing in the development and maintenance of Collections applications, including SSO (Single Sign-On), KAS (Key Account Servicing), DEB (Debt Management), and CRA (Credit Risk Assessment). The Analyst Developer will play a key role in designing, implementing, and supporting software solutions for efficient collection processes.

What you’ll do:

Build features and applications that exceed the business specifications and requirements.

Analyze existing software applications and align with BAU Support and other functional requirements from business users. (e.g. legislative requirements)

Write and test effective interfaces to other applications and services.

Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software and assist in defect resolution and testing of applications.

Create technical documentation and provide technical direction, ensuring software development tasks align with operational goals.

Standby responsibilities, as and when required.

Your Expertise:

5-8 years’ experience in Mainframe Software Development.

Prior exposure to applications in Financial Services will be strongly recommended.

Exposure to collection systems such as debit orders and stop orders will be to your advantage.

Proven record of exceptional work performance.

In-depth understanding and knowledge of Cobol and Assembler on the mainframe.

In-depth understanding and knowledge of XML and XSD. (MTX).

In-depth understanding and knowledge of CA-GEN, and GuardIEn. (SSO, SSS, CRA).

Sound Understanding of CA-Gen JAVA proxy classes. (CRA system).

Solid knowledge of EJB2, JAVA, and SOAP web services. (CRA system).

In-depth understanding and knowledge of the mainframe development environment. (ROSCOE, TSO, Dumpmaster, etc.)

A basic understanding of TP monitors (e.g. IMS and CICS) and Data Management Systems (e.g. QSAM, DB2) will be strongly recommended.

Strong technical skills. (MQ, SQL, JCL and VSAM).

Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation.

A good understanding of financial products, especially long-term insurance products.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

