Analyst Developer: Collections applications (SSO, KAS, DEB, CRA)

Feb 12, 2024

We are looking for a talented Analyst Developer to join our team, specializing in the development and maintenance of Collections applications, including SSO (Single Sign-On), KAS (Key Account Servicing), DEB (Debt Management), and CRA (Credit Risk Assessment). The Analyst Developer will play a key role in designing, implementing, and supporting software solutions for efficient collection processes.

What you’ll do:

  • Build features and applications that exceed the business specifications and requirements.

  • Analyze existing software applications and align with BAU Support and other functional requirements from business users. (e.g. legislative requirements)

  • Write and test effective interfaces to other applications and services.

  • Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software and assist in defect resolution and testing of applications.

  • Create technical documentation and provide technical direction, ensuring software development tasks align with operational goals.

  • Standby responsibilities, as and when required.

Your Expertise:

  • 5-8 years’ experience in Mainframe Software Development.

  • Prior exposure to applications in Financial Services will be strongly recommended.

  • Exposure to collection systems such as debit orders and stop orders will be to your advantage.

  • Proven record of exceptional work performance.

  • In-depth understanding and knowledge of Cobol and Assembler on the mainframe.

  • In-depth understanding and knowledge of XML and XSD. (MTX).

  • In-depth understanding and knowledge of CA-GEN, and GuardIEn. (SSO, SSS, CRA).

  • Sound Understanding of CA-Gen JAVA proxy classes. (CRA system).

  • Solid knowledge of EJB2, JAVA, and SOAP web services. (CRA system).

  • In-depth understanding and knowledge of the mainframe development environment. (ROSCOE, TSO, Dumpmaster, etc.)

  • A basic understanding of TP monitors (e.g. IMS and CICS) and Data Management Systems (e.g. QSAM, DB2) will be strongly recommended.

  • Strong technical skills. (MQ, SQL, JCL and VSAM).

  • Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation.

  • A good understanding of financial products, especially long-term insurance products.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Contract Position

  • Location: Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

