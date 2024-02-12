Analyst Developer: Policy Conversions/ Alterations/ NUB – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking an experienced and detail-oriented Analyst Developer to join our team, specializing in Policy Conversions, Alterations, and New Business (NUB) processes. The Analyst Developer will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and implementing software solutions to support our insurance policy administration systems.

What you’ll do:

Build features and applications that exceed the business specifications and requirements.

Analyze existing software applications and align them with BAU Support and other functional requirements from business users. (e.g. legislative requirements).

Write and test effective interfaces to other applications and services.

Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software and assist in defect resolution and testing of applications.

Create technical documentation and provide technical direction, ensuring software development tasks align with operational goals.

Standby responsibilities, as and when required.

Your Expertise:

5-8 years’ experience in Mainframe Software Development.

Prior exposure to applications in Financial Services will be strongly recommended.

Proven record of exceptional work performance.

In-depth understanding and knowledge of IBM Assembler (mainly) and Cobol on the mainframe.

In-depth understanding and knowledge of the mainframe development environment. (ROSCOE, TSO, Dumpmaster, IBM debug, etc.)

A basic understanding of TP monitors (e.g. IMS and CICS) and Data Management

Systems (e.g. QSAM, DB2) will be strongly recommended.

Strong technical skills. (MQ, SQL, JCL and VSAM).

Sound good understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation.

A good understanding of financial products, especially long-term insurance products.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

