Analyst Developer: Policy Conversions/ Alterations/ NUB

We are seeking an experienced and detail-oriented Analyst Developer to join our team, specializing in Policy Conversions, Alterations, and New Business (NUB) processes. The Analyst Developer will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and implementing software solutions to support our insurance policy administration systems.
What you’ll do:
- Build features and applications that exceed the business specifications and requirements.
- Analyze existing software applications and align them with BAU Support and other functional requirements from business users. (e.g. legislative requirements).
- Write and test effective interfaces to other applications and services.
- Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software and assist in defect resolution and testing of applications.
- Create technical documentation and provide technical direction, ensuring software development tasks align with operational goals.
- Standby responsibilities, as and when required.
Your Expertise:
- 5-8 years’ experience in Mainframe Software Development.
- Prior exposure to applications in Financial Services will be strongly recommended.
- Proven record of exceptional work performance.
- In-depth understanding and knowledge of IBM Assembler (mainly) and Cobol on the mainframe.
- In-depth understanding and knowledge of the mainframe development environment. (ROSCOE, TSO, Dumpmaster, IBM debug, etc.)
- A basic understanding of TP monitors (e.g. IMS and CICS) and Data Management
- Systems (e.g. QSAM, DB2) will be strongly recommended.
- Strong technical skills. (MQ, SQL, JCL and VSAM).
- Sound good understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation.
- A good understanding of financial products, especially long-term insurance products.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Contract Position
- Location: Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery