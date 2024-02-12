Analyst Developer: TAX application (SAR) and Credit transfers application (KOS) – Western Cape Cape Town

Feb 12, 2024

We are seeking a skilled and dedicated Analyst Developer to join our team, specializing in the development and maintenance of TAX (SAR) and Credit Transfers (KOS) applications. The Analyst Developer will play a crucial role in designing, implementing, and supporting software solutions for these applications to ensure their efficient operation and compliance with regulatory requirements.

What you’ll do:

  • Build features and applications that exceed the business specifications and requirements.

  • Analyze existing software applications and align them with BAU Support and other functional requirements from business users. (e.g. legislative requirements)

  • Write and test effective interfaces to other applications and services.

  • Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software and assist in defect resolution and testing of applications.

  • Create technical documentation and provide technical direction, ensuring software development tasks align with operational goals.

  • Standby responsibilities, as and when required.

Your Expertise:

  • 5-8 years’ experience in Mainframe Software Development.

  • Prior exposure to applications in Financial Services will be strongly recommended.

  • Proven record of exceptional work performance.

  • In-depth understanding and knowledge of IBM Assembler (mainly) and Cobol on the mainframe.

  • In-depth understanding and knowledge of Cobol on the mainframe.

  • In-depth understanding and knowledge of the mainframe development environment. (ROSCOE, TSO, Dumpmaster, IBM debug, etc.)

  • Basic understanding of TP monitors (e.g. IMS and CICS) and Data Management Systems (e.g. QSAM, DB2) will be strongly recommended.

  • Strong technical skills. (MQ, SQL, JCL and VSAM)

  • Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation.

  • A good understanding of financial products, especially long-term insurance products.

  • Understanding the different flows/roles within SARS. (Directives, Annuities, IRP5, Interest Certificates, etc).

  • Understanding Payment Flows and Accounting.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Contract Position

  • Location: Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

